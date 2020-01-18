Cast: Sunny Singh, Poonam Dhillion,Sonnalli Seygall, Supriya Pathak

Director: Navjot Gulati

Rating Jai Mummy Di

If you are hoping that Jai Mummy Di, too will fall into the bracket of Luv Ranjan's intuitive misogynist films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, then you will be disappointed. Co-produced by Luv Ranjan, Jai Mummy Di lacks the right amount of punch required for storytelling.

Storyline

Jai Mummy Di is the story of Pinky Bhalla (Poonam Dhillon) and Laali Khanna (Supriya Pathak Kapoor) residing in north Delhi who have been enemies for decades. Their children Saanjh Bhalla (Sonnalli Seygall) and Puneet Khanna (Sunny Singh) are in love but are scared to talk about their relationship. Both Puneet and Saanjh realize they cannot live without each other and are aware that their mothers won't approve of their relationship. So to find the root cause of their mother's hatred they dig deep into the past and find out that, during college days their mothers were very close friends to an extent they were rumored, girlfriends. The 100-minute film talks about how Bhalla and Khanna patch up and will how their kids get married amidst chaos in their lives. The first half of Jai Mummy Di is mildly funny, but the comic timing starts to fizzle out in no time. It doesn't make you laugh but does keep you hooked for some time. The second half is so dragged that we feel the film should just end, we don't care if it's a happy ending or a sad ending.

Performances

Sunny Singh has done his best to keep the audiences entertained in the film, through the punch is missing but he has given his heart and soul. Sonnalli looks beautiful in the film, however, we expected a lot from her. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama pair failed to impress us this time.

Veterans Supriya Pathak Kapoor and Dhillon get mainly the first half. The second half is centered around Sunny and Sonnalli Seygall.

Positive

Some of the songs in the film, Sunny Singh's acting saves the day as he carries the film on his shoulder. Whatever little screen time Supriya and Poonam Dhillion had, they did their best to pull off the narrative. The locations are good, we like the way the film is shot at various locations in North and Delhi.

Negative

Despite having veterans like Poonam Dhillion and Supriya Pathak in one frame the makers are unable to clear a stir with their performances. The forced comedy falls flat. Dialogues are so poorly narrated that we don't understand it's a joke or a punch. Because of such poor writing, such a good actor's work is not recognized.

Verdict

We have been a sucker of Luv Ranjan's films and his body of work is relatable for every millennial. But Jai Mummy Di is a complete letdown and we didn't enjoy even a bit. This is a bland rom-com that will neither make you laugh nor is worth watching even once. We give 2 stars for all the efforts that each one has put in for the film.