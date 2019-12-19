Much has been said and written about Kollywood's Jai and Anjali. The two actors, who has been rumoured to be in a relationship for ages now, has shown no signs of taking their relationship to the next level.

While media assumes that the rumoured couple is playing hide-and-seek with it over their relationship, the actors are refusing to admit that they are in love. Every time the actors post about each other on their social media profiles, it always gave an impression of them having a special bonding.

"May your birthday be as special as you are to me. On your special day I would like to let you know that you make every single day of my life really special just by being yourself. God and me will always be with you.. Happy birthday Anju," she had wished Jai on his birthday, thus giving strong reason for people about their alleged affair.

However, like Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, who were once in a relationship and broke up later, Jai and Anjali, who fell in love during the making of Engaeyum Eppothum, seem to have ended their relationship. The speculations of their split have been doing rounds for a while.

Strangely, there were lots of rumours in the media about the actors planning to tie the knot in the last few weeks. Reacting to it, Jai has now clarified that marriage is a happy moment in his life and he would share the news of his wedding when he decided to bid goodbye to singlehood.

Jai once again denied that he is seeing her. Nonetheless, whether he admits or not, his fans have continued to believe that he is in love with Anjali. They only hope that the actors' relationship does not end like Ranbir and Deepika.

After being in love for years, Ranbir and Deepika broke up, but remained friends. While the former is seeing Alia Bhatt, the latter is married to Ranveer Singh.