Jahnvi Kapoor is currently enjoying the appreciation she has received for her work in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal in which she worked alongside Varun Dhawan. The actress has done a great job in this film which is receiving mixed responses from audiences and social media users.

The actress, recently spoke to Pinkvilla, and said she always wanted to work with Jr NTR and that she has manifested for it. The actress, when asked about her aspirations, and an extensive list of talents from the Indian film industry, she spoke about her firm belief in the power of manifestation, as she witnessed her dream of working with Jr NTR becoming a reality in the upcoming Telugu action thriller, Devara.

With excitement brimming, she expressed, "I manifested working with Jr NTR so much. For one year, I kept wishing for that opportunity, and finally, it is happening!" This marks her highly anticipated Telugu debut.

But the excitement doesn't stop there for the Bawaal actress. Janhvi Kapoor also disclosed her earnest desire to work alongside the supremely talented Ranbir Kapoor shortly. As she continues to set her intentions, she envisions a chance to share the screen with the exceptional actor, known for his captivating performances. Moreover, her wish list includes several other sought-after Bollywood stars, such as Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff, highlighting her eagerness to collaborate with the best in the industry.

When it comes to directors, Janhvi Kapoor's enthusiasm is no different. She eagerly looks forward to joining forces with Neeraj Ghaywan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Karan Johar, recognizing their distinct vision and creative prowess. With a lineup of esteemed names on her radar, Janhvi Kapoor's aspirations signify her commitment to exploring diverse and compelling projects.

With her talent and determination, Jahnvi Kapoor is undoubtedly a rising star to watch out for, and her fans eagerly await the realization of her dreams and the magic she will create in the realm of Indian cinema.