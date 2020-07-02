After the Supreme Court barred public gathering at the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra while keeping the centuries-old tradition alive by letting limited public participation in view of COVID-19 pandemic. All the entry points to the city of Puri have been sealed and a curfew has been ordered in the city on all days of the procession. Despite all these restrictions, devotees needn't be disappointed or even miss the annual religious affair.

In the age of digital age, Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra can be watched from the comfort of our homes on our mobile phones or even TVs. Shemaroo Entertainment Limited is live streaming the traditional Rath Yatra from the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

How to watch Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020?

Shemaroo has partnered with leading DTH and telecom partners to bring the Jagannath Rath Yatra live to all the devotees across the country. Shemaroo's mobile app, ShemarooMe, as well as Shemaroo Bhakti along with the content provider's Facebook and YouTube channels will live stream the entire procession on all days for free.

Catch Shemaroo's live stream from July 1 to July 4. The Sunabesa will be live-streamed on July 2 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. followed by Adharpana ritual on Ratha on July 3 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Finally, the Niladri Bije will be live-streamed on July 4 from 2 p.m. till 10 p.m.

Watch Jagannath Rath Yatra on YouTube