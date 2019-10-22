Jae Sing is going to debut in Bollywood with his movie Bagpat Ka Dulha. The trailer launch of movie is on 24th October 2019. He is a famous businessman who was born on 7th December 1983 in surat, Gujrat. He is the Owner of Fitness Factory. He has his own fitness studio in surat that is a Personalised fitness studio which is only one in Gujrat. The film is a comedy genre.

Under the banner of the Fame Factory, Bagpat ka Dulha is a comedy film in which the audience will see romance and drama together with Western Uttar Pradesh's language and local art. The film's muhurat and teaser poster was launched in Mumbai.

Bagpat ka dulha is a comedy film. This is the debut film for actor Jae Sing with Amita Nangia and Ruchi Singh will also be seen in this movie. Lalit Parimoo, Raza Murad, Puneet Vasishth. Vasudha will also be seen in the main cast.

Producer Raksha Baraiya, Krishan Kumar Bhoot, Writer Suhas Singh, Karan Kashyap. Story of Bagpat ka dulha is very entertaining and it is going to give a lot of attention to comedy events. In the film, the marriage of Shiv Shukla and Anjali is decided but the most important thing is that no one wants them to get married, even Shiv and Anjali do not even want to get married. This romantic comedy has a lot of confusion. Will the two get married without their consent. This will be quite interesting to watch after all the confusion and comedy that happened to Shiv and Anjali's marriage.

The director Karan Kashyap quoted, "I was in search of comedy script and Bagpat ka dulha has all the flavor of humor. The film has an ordinary Hindi language along with the local language of Baghpat and Haryana. The touch of the local language of Baghpat is the main attraction of the film."

On the teaser launch of the film, the producer Raksha Baria quoted, "I am very much into film seminar, film festival, and making. When Karan came up with the story of the film, I liked the story as it has the essence of humor and the selection of Jae sing as Dulha is very much appropriate that I decided to produce the film. I believe Bagpat ka dulha will be successful in giving enough dose of humor to the audience.

