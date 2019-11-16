Jae Singh is on cloud nine and is really happy after the release of his bollywood debut film 'Bagpat Ka Dulha'. The trailer of the film was unveiled last month which left everyone impressed. Having all the ingredients like romance, comedy, drama and entertainment; the film has hit the bullseye and is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. With many films releasing every Friday, his film saw limited release which hit the theatres along with Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet starrer 'Marjaavaan'. And guess what? Jae's film has managed to overshadow Sidharth's film in Meerut.

Yes, you heard that right. It is believed that 'Bagpat Ka Dulha' has created a rage in Meerut and has the majority of shows with hardly having any shows for Milap Zaveri's 'Marjaavaan'. Sharing his joy on his film getting such a terrific response in Meerut, Jae said, "I am grateful that the people have shown so much love to the film. As an artist, every person wants to entertain the audience and nothing is more satisfying than the hard work being paid off. It is such a surreal experience to see my debut film being appreciated by one and all there." The actor is a businessman and owns a fitness studio named 'Fitness Factory' in Surat.

Clashes in the film industry have been a common thing now. However, Jae's starrer did not have a direct clash with Sidharth's film. Behind a film's success, it is not only the star power but the content that plays a key role and we believe that Singh's film has got the right content which has been loved by the audience. Let's wait for the long run and see which actor has the last laugh. Besides Jae Singh, the Karan Kashyap directorial also stars Ruchi Singh, Ameeta Nangia, Lalit Parimoo, Punit Vasishtha, Raza Murad and Ravi Jhankal.