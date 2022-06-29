A professor of International Relations (IR) at Kolkata's reputed Jadavpur University (JU) has been barred from entering the campus of the university following allegations of rape attempts against him by a research scholar of the university.

Recently, the said research scholar levelled an allegation on social media that the accused professor, identified as Herkan Neadan Toppo, was deliberately delaying the process of submission of her research paper.

She alleged that the accused professor called her at his masters' quarter and made indecent approaches after touching her body parts. She resisted and somehow went out of the quarter and filed a complaint at the local police station.

She has also alleged that after her social media post went viral, other female MPhil scholars informed her that they too faced similar experiences with the accused professor.

Soon after the news went viral, the JU authorities issued an order barring the accused professor from entering the university campus till the time the investigation in the matter is completed and he is proven innocent.

He has also been barred from remaining associated with any academic process till that time.

The JU authorities have informed that arrangements are being made so that the victim research scholar is able to complete her MPhil research under a different supervisor.