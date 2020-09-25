Jacqueline has been away from her family due to the lockdown and as it was eased a little, she reunited with her mother and shared a beautiful video of the two bonding with workouts and much more. The actress on multiple occasions had mentioned how she misses her parents and couldn't wait to reunite with them as they live in a different country.

Earlier today, our sunshine girl shared the excitement of reuniting with her mother and shared videos of spending some great quality time at home where her mother is seen doing some work followed by another video at the gym while trying out some Instagram filters.

This radiant video has once again made our day with Jacqueline's positive vibes and another insight from her life off-camera. Jacqueline has worked extremely hard to achieve everything she has today and made her mark in the industry being an outsider and we're totally rooting how passionate Jacqueline is for her work.

The recent song of the actress titled Genda Phool also crossed a milestone of 550 Million views and is counting. Jacqueline surely knows how to make heads turn with her choice of projects.

Jacqueline recently announced Kick 2 followed by Bhoot Police. The actress has also joined hands with Amanda Cerny for a podcast and is partnering with Action Against Hunger Foundation.