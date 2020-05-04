Jacqueline Fernandez had quite the fork on her road to acing the distinctive character in her latest web film Mrs. Serial Killer. She experienced and explored new things in the acting process helped the actress to thrive and prosper in her skills.

Recalling her first day of the shoot, Jacqueline said, "It was quite intimidating at first, especially on the first day on set. And when I found out that Manoj Bajpayee was in the film, I was like, "Oh no, I am so screwed". We shot for two months continuously. I have never done that before because I never have had that much to do in a film."

Mrs Serial Killer stars Jacqueline along with Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina, Darshan Jariwala and Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Khan. The movie is directed by Shirish Kunder. It tells the story of a doctor who gets jailed for a string of murders of unmarried pregnant girls and pulling out fetuses from their bodies and storing it in jars. The bodies are found dismembered by the police and how his wife tried to bail him out and prove his innocence.

The movie, however, has garnered negative responses from the viewers who are now calling it the worst movie ever made released on any OTT platform.