Jacqueline Fernandez is not only a sought-after name in films but the actress is also popular in the brand circuit and the testimony of the same is many top brands are very keen to get associated with the actress as her social media engagement is higher in the business.

Jacqueline is one of the most renowned and commercially successful actresses in Bollywood. She recently became the first ever brand ambassador of a cosmetic brand.

Owing to immense popularity and huge fan base across quarters, the actress is not only on rising demand amongst brands nationally but has left her mark on the global map as well.

With her successful work of art in Bollywood, the actress has reached the pinnacle in the brand circuit and is among the top choices amongst brands.

Jacqueline who is very selective while associating with brands, chooses brands that go in sync with her thinking. Being a supporter of animal-friendly products, the actress chooses her brands very carefully.

Jacqueline's popularity is on an all time high, and a testimony of the same is seen on social media with the actress enjoying a huge fan base across platforms.