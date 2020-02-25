Move over Facebook, Instagram or Twitter; Tiktok has become the next destination with an overpopulation of netizens sharing short-form mobile videos. The platform has allowed many ordinary men and women to gain fame overnight by enabling everyone to be a creator. Recently it was actresses such as Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez, who were seen grooving to the beats of a Hindi song while taking on the social media hashtag challenge #vfxindia.

Jacqueline's unique looks and style became a quick trend on the platform and received love with close to a billion views in less than 24 hours.

The actress looked nothing lesser than a Disney princess in her video. She used a hula hoop as her prop and her lower part of her body graphically changed into a mermaid, an animated star lady, the legs of a robot, the base of a Pixar monster, a gown which looked quite similar to the one donned by Elsa in Frozen.

Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi, who has gained popularity with her sizzling belly dancing in Stree, Batla House, Satyameva Jayate, was seen grooving to the beats of Garmi in her latest Tiktok upload. What remained unique, (apart from her grooving performances) is her swift energy to swing her body from one motion to another and work like an elastic.

Singer Tulsi Kumar joined her in another video. Graphically, their attires seemed to change (with the help of mobile technology) from neon-lit crop tops to bright coloured outfit.

Both the videos of the actress, dancer and the singer appeared to be better than the original music videos which had released earlier.

Tiktok has become a destination hub for aspiring influencers, models, dancers to make their mark and be seen on a global scale. While some have managed to break the internet with their viral content, others have managed to earn a sufficient amount of publicity to make more users join the networking team.