It looks like Jacqueline Fernandez had a narrow escape when a VIP boat carrying her capsized while travelling to Madh Island Friday evening. She had also shared a few photographs on her Instagram when she had boarded a ferry. She had said that she was loving her new mode of transport before the incident took place.

Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani had captured Jacqueline in his lens when she had to take the public boat after her boat capsized. She was seen hiding her face with a pink-coloured cloth apparently to hide her identity.

"Jacqueline Fernandez's VIP boat capsized due to which she had to take the public boat and that's why she tried to hide her identity," Viral wrote on Instagram.

Jacqueline was recently spotted at the special screening of Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan which was attended by who's who of Bollywood.

On the work front, Jacqueline is now venturing into the digital space with her upcoming project called Mrs. Serial Killer. The actress will also be seen in her upcoming movie, Kick 2 wherein she will be sharing screen with Salman Khan once again. Directed as well as produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick 2 will release on Christmas 2019.