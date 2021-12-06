On Sunday evening, the Enforcement Directorate issued a lookout notice against actress Jacqueline Fernandez due to which she was stopped at Mumbai airport while traveling to Dubai.

According to reports, she was on her way to an event before getting detained at the airport. However, the actress was soon after allowed to leave the country after a brief detention.

According to an India Today report, sources told the media outlet that while the actor was completing the process to board a flight for a foreign country, the officials stopped her and informed her about the lookout circular. The airport officials informed the officials of the Enforcement Directorate about the detention of Jacqueline Fernandez.

The Sri Lankan native is being interrogated by ED in the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar case involving Rs 200-crore extortion.

The India Today report further said that ED's charge sheet against Chandrasekhar mentions that he had sent gifts worth over Rs 10 crore to "Mrs. Serial Killer" actress. Apart from Fernandez, Nora Fatehi is also being questioned in the case.

As per the charge sheet, Sukesh and Jacqueline have been talking to each other since January 2021. Sukesh used to speak to Jacqueline over his mobile phone even while he was in jail, revealed India Today, adding that the alleged conman had also sent money to Fernandez's siblings.