Gone are the days when kids had to look for American Pie series DVDs at the video store. Now, they can simply access everything online and whatever is not available in the digital world, can be learned or accessed via senior friends — well this is what Jacob Tremblay's Good Boys movie seems to be all about.

The recently released R-band trailer of Good Boys movie starts with Seth Rogen sitting opposite Jacob Tremblay, Keith Williams, and Brady Noon, and telling them that they cannot watch the trailer of their own movie. As per Rogen, it was all right for them to act in this comedy movie but they are simply to not allowed to watch it.

"There are drugs, there's violence, there's swearing, and although we've decided it's okay for you to do those things in the movie, you can't watch yourselves do them in the trailer...welcome to Hollywood," Seth Rogen says at the start of the trailer.

The trailer offers a lot of inside from the movie. It shows kids playing with sex toys — they don't know what they are and are just trying to play with them; it shows a lot of swearing -- There is a scene where a teenager tells the kids, "Hey Stranger Things, go F*** yourself!!"

Good Boys trailer looks a lot like Seth Rogen's Superbad and it won't be wrong to say that this is going to be one those kids' movies which adults are going to enjoy more.

Good Boys movie is written and directed by Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky. Lee and Gene are famous for writing acclaimed comedy movies like Year One and Bad Teacher.

Good Boys movie's plot revolves around Max, a 12-year-old kid who is invited to his first kissing party. Since he does not know how to kiss, Max and his best friends decide to use Max's father's drone to spy on a teenage couple who are making out.

However, things take a serious turn for them when the drone is destroyed. In a desperate attempt to replace it before Max's father gets home, the three boys skip school and go on this raunchy adventure which is mixed with several bad decisions like accidentally stealing drugs, running from cops, and frat-house paintball.

Good Boys movie is slated to release during SXSW on March 11 and in the United States and other countries, this raunchy comedy for kids is slated to release on August 16.