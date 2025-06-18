Jacksonville declares June 16 as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Peace and Wellness Day

In a symbolic recognition of global peace and humanitarian efforts, the City of Jacksonville has officially proclaimed June 16, 2025, as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Peace and Wellness Day. The proclamation, signed by Mayor Donna Deegan, honors the spiritual leader's lifelong commitment to promoting unity, well-being, and emotional healing around the world.

The formal declaration was presented at a special event held at the University of North Florida, where civic leaders and community members gathered to acknowledge the contributions of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the Art of Living Foundation. With this recognition, Jacksonville becomes the 32nd city globally to declare a day in his name.

"The City of Jacksonville is committed to fostering a community rooted in dignity, compassion, and belonging for all people," the proclamation reads, recognizing the crucial role that spiritual and cultural leaders play in advancing peace and civic harmony.

Founded in 1981 by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the Art of Living Foundation has spearheaded initiatives in trauma relief, youth empowerment, conflict resolution, and community healing—often in areas affected by war, natural disasters, and social injustice.

The mayor lauded the foundation's holistic programs, which include mindfulness, breathing techniques, and service leadership. These initiatives, now present in more than 180 countries, aim to build emotional resilience and foster connections across social and cultural divides.

"The mission of the Art of Living Foundation closely aligns with Jacksonville's ongoing efforts to build a more inclusive, compassionate, and united community—empowering all residents to live with purpose, peace, and resilience," the proclamation states.

In proclaiming June 16 as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Peace and Wellness Day, Mayor Deegan urged all residents to join in recognizing "the lifelong service of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the Art of Living Foundation's ongoing efforts to foster understanding, unity, and healing in our city and beyond."

The proclamation represents Jacksonville's broader commitment to emotional and civic well-being and marks a significant moment in the city's embrace of spiritual and cultural diversity.