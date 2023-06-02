https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/771567/twitter-co-founder-jack-dorsey-take-home-nearly-1-bn-once-elon-musk-closes-deal.jpg IBTimes IN

One of Silicon Valley's biggest gems, Jack Dorsey, runs on an auto pilot mode. The tech visionary has two-billion-dollar companies under his name. And behind such giant success, a mammoth amount of careful time management and scheduling takes place. Melbourne entrepreneur, Max Hertan, took to Twitter to reveal Jack's incredible time management. And this is how Jack spends his time.

"Jack wakes up at 5 am and jumps into an ice-cold bath to boost his mental confidence. Then he practices an hour of silent meditation. He also likes to drink 28 ounces of water or a mix of lemon juice water and Himalayan salt," his tweet read. He went on to reveal, "Jack goes for a 5-mile walk to his office which takes him about 1 hour and 15 min. During the walk, he listens to audiobooks and podcasts to learn. He says this walk makes him feel alive."

Themed days

Max also revealed how Jack used to divide his time between companies based on days. "He used to work at Twitter from 9-2 and then at Square until 7. His days are themed: Monday: Management Tuesday: Product, Engineering, Design Wednesday: Marketing, Growth, Communications Thursday: Partnership & Developers Friday: Company & Culture Saturday: Off Sundays: Strategy."

Intermittent fasting

"Jack works at a standing desk and has a near-infrared bulb shining on him. Jack only eats one meal/day Monday through Thursday between 6-9 pm. From Friday through Sunday evening, he only drinks water. Intermittent fasting has been shown to improve metabolic health, increase longevity and have cognitive benefits," the tweets further said.

Hydrotherapy routine

"After dinner, he does a 7-minute workout 3 times. This is good if you're extremely busy and want to get some exercise done. But it's not the most optimal exercise for your overall health. After that Jack does his hydrotherapy routine. First, he sits in the sauna for 15 min at 220 degrees before hopping into the 37-degree ice bath for 3 min. He repeats this 3 times," he went on to add. "He meditates for another hour before doing some reflective journaling and writing his to-do list. Then he summarizes his day in the Notes app," Max concluded.