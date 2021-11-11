New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is working towards a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. But the capable leader is also a parent and the world just got a glimpse of her able parenting as she was addressing the nation about important revisions to COVID-19 restrictions live on Facebook.

PM Ardern's Facebook livestream was interrupted by her 3-year-old Neve, who chimed in with a sweet "Mummy?" In that moment, the NZ Prime Minister turned parent and reminded her little one that she was past her bedtime.

"It's bedtime, darling. Pop back to bed, I'll see you in a second," Ardern said.

NZ PM kept her FB Live going during her adorable interaction with her daughter. She apologised to the viewers, but in a joking way, said: "Well, that was a bedtime fail, wasn't it. I thought here's a moment I'll do a Facebook Live, It will be nice and safe. Does anyone else have kids escape like three, four times after bedtime? Thankfully, my mum's here so she can help out."

Neve-1, Ardern-0

PM Ardern then got back to her Facebook Live session, and in a matter of few seconds, her daughter interrupted again and asked her mum "what's taking so long." Responding to the little one, she said: "I'm sorry, darling, it is taking so long."

She decided to sign off at that moment and turn on the parenting mode for the night. "I'm sorry, everyone. I'm going to just go and put Neve back to bed. Because this is well past her bedtime. Thanks for joining me."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern interrupted her own Facebook Live meeting to try and coax her daughter back to bed, in a moment that is likely to be very familiar to parents working from home all over the world pic.twitter.com/UDkhbnE8Vu — Reuters (@Reuters) November 10, 2021

For those unaware, Adern became the world's second prime minister to give birth while in office in 2018. She took Neve on to the floor of the UN Assembly in New York, for the world to witness how well the PM balances work and personal life.