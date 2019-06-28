Jabariya Jodi is based on the instances of 'Pakadwa Shaadi' which is highly prevalent in the northern state of Bihar and continues to be a thing which has inspired the whole film itself.

The Prashant Singh directorial is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give the right flavour and will witness Sidharth Malhotra essay a rustic character, first time ever. With the popular on-screen chemistry, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are reuniting to deliver a one of its kind love story to the audience.

The film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.