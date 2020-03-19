Bollywood diva Juhi Chawla is no doubt one of the most lovable and happy go lucky person in the whole film fraternity. Even after working with leading actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and many more, the actress has not lost her warmth. Juhi was ruling the box office in the 90s with her hit movies like Darr, Bol Radha Bol, Aaina and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke. Soon after her debut from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, alongside Aamir Khan, she became the favourite face of almost all the A-list directors. Juhi was on a spree on signing big-budget projects. She was gathering a lot of headlines, not only because of her films but also because of her link-ups with an ace and leading actors. But all the rumours came to an end when Juhi disclosed her secret marriage with businessman Jay Mehta in 1995.

When Juhi met Jay!

While talking about her love story with film critic Rajeev Masand she said that they knew each other even before she had made her debut in B-Town. After a few years, they both met again at a dinner party and that's when the cupid hit them. Juhi disclosed that Jay used to woo her like crazy. Juhi Chawla told Rajeev, "From then on, everywhere I went, he turned up. Everywhere I looked, he was there with flowers and notes and gifts. Every day! On my birthday, I remember he sent me a truckload of red roses. I was like, 'What do you do with a truckload of flowers?' He really did all he could." After one year, when Jay finally proposed to Juhi, she said yes.

Why the hush-hush wedding?

Juhi disclosed that she was at the top of her career when she decided to get married, and that's why it was kept a secret from everyone and was done through a private ceremony. She said, "I was just about established and doing well. That's the time Jay was serenading me and I was afraid of losing my career just when I had kind of got there. I wanted to carry on and this seemed the midway." Jay and Juhi's marriage happened in an era when there was no influence of social media and camera phones on the celebrities life. This made it easier for Juhi to keep her marriage as a private affair. "At that time, you did not have the internet and you did not have cameras on every phone, so you could do it that way," Juhi added. She has a son and daughter with husband Jay.

Juhi has worked with leading actors like Akshay Kumar, SRK, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and many more. Back in her days, the actress was pitted against Madhuri Dixit. But keep aside all the rumours both the lovely actresses worked alongside each other in 2014 movie Gulaab Gang. The gorgeous actress has been seen promoting greenery and various environmental projects.