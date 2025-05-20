Actor Regina Cassandra is having a great run in 2025 with noteworthy roles in Vidaamuyarchi with Ajith and upcoming films such as Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2. Although her performances have been lauded by all, the actress recently revealed a long-standing problem she's had in Bollywood — the discrimination against South Indian actors suitable to play North Indian roles.

Regina reopens an old statement she made earlier this year in this recent honest interview. "I cannot play a Punjabi girl and that's okay. But a Punjabi kudi can easily do a South Indian. This has been my experience."

Regina was candid when asked if her recent Bollywood films had changed that dynamic or brought her more attention.

"Not really. I think it is easy for people to believe their preferred narrative. I'm not yet the type of person where I can go in and be, like, 'Regina told me this, so it's real.' But I hope to get there — and that's why I speak up."

Regina stressed that any comments she makes do not come from a place of controversy but rather from highlighting inequalities that she and other actors face.

"I say what I say out of love and concern, not anger. It's me today, and it could be someone else tomorrow. I know I am not the only woman who feels like this. I've been working in the industry for two decades, and in Hindi cinema since 2018. I actually really want there to be change.

"It's usually said that South Indian women or actresses can't play a North Indian role, they can't because they can't speak the language," she said. "But how long can we use that as an excuse?"

Tackling the language debate head-on, Regina said she has been dedicated to learning Hindi, not just conversational Hindi, but also reading and writing Hindi script.

"I can read and write Hindi better than some Indians! I happen to write my scripts in Devanagari because I find them easier to read that way. I've even hired a Hindi tutor to get my pronunciation just right. I do my best so that no one can say I wasn't cast because of the language."

Her aim is unambiguous. She wants to shatter the stereotypes about South Indian actors fitting into certain roles.

"I want to show a South Indian actress can pull off a North Indian role. When a North Indian actor is playing a South Indian, they get by. So why can't it be normalized the other way around?"

The statement Regina Cassandra makes is part of a larger debate in Indian cinema — over inclusion, representation, and moving beyond archaic expectations of who can play what. Regina, owing to the mentality of the present-day audience that accepts more of pan-Indian content, is one of the actors among the lot paving the way for a more open and balanced industry.