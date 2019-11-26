Building dreams, setting goals and achieving them has established Jaleska Holman aka J.Mulan as the most significant name in the entertainment world. She is a professional print and runway model and the founder of J.Mulan Agency which deals in creative directing, casting, marketing and media placement. Her unique approach of creative branding and talent management includes a fusion of culture, curation and influence. She was the one who was responsible for the casting of Drake and Travis Scott's Grammy-nominated music video 'Sicko Mode'. Moreover, she also ran various influencer campaigns for Khloé Kardashian's brands.

A native of Houston, she was named among the top 10 influential people there and she has got a drink named after her at the 'Daiquiri Bar'. Having her first photo shoot at the age of 16, she was always smitten by the world of glamour. The model has walked the ramp at the New York Fashion Week, booked the talent for Travis Scott's 'Astroworld Concert' and has also coordinated with the biggest music festivals in Houston. The motto of her company J.Mulan Agency is "Meeting people where they are" and it has got clients like Chris Brown, Playboi Carti, Megan The Stallion, James Harden, A$AP Rocky, Deshaun Watson, Meek Mill among other celebrities.

When asked about what inspired her to get into the entertainment field, Jaleska said, "Beginning my career in modelling, I found myself ushering other young women into the reward of opportunity. I immediately recognized back then the troubles of spreading the knowledge and ins and outs that women went through in fear that they would be missing out on work, and that was galvanizing to me. So, every door that was opened for me, I quietly went in and opened the windows backdoor and garage for anybody who thought that was somewhere, or something, they wanted to be a part of." J.Mulan's biggest goal in life is to inspire the youth through social media and be a role model by mentoring young individuals who are the future of tomorrow.