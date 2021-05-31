Notably named the "Self-Publishing Guru" by The Good Men Project, J.J. Hebert has been at the forefront of the self-publishing world for over a dozen years. In 2009, he launched MindStir Media, an award-winning self-publishing company that has gone on to help thousands of self-publishing authors. Hebert is a four-time no. 1 Amazon best-selling author, and he mentors his clients toward publishing success. He has helped authors produce over forty award-winning books and numerous Amazon Best Sellers.

In 2020, J.J. Hebert grew his business and simultaneously reshaped self-publishing for good by collaborating with Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington. MindStir Media now offers the self-publishing author an option to have Kevin Harrington write the foreword for his/her book and film an endorsement video. Business authors, in particular, benefit greatly from this endorsement service. The opportunity to connect a Shark from Shark Tank to one's book and brand is a revolutionary offering. Prior to the launch of this innovative service, self-published authors struggled to differentiate themselves, but having the option to connect a celebrity to their books has set them apart from the crowd.

The connection with Kevin Harrington was so transformative for authors that Hebert decided to partner with Mariel Hemingway to offer authors the option to get endorsed by a Hemingway, too. Mariel Hemingway is an Oscar nominated actress and best-selling author. She also happens to be the granddaughter of the legendary writer Ernest Hemingway. Mariel Hemingway helps MindStir Media authors promote their books through video marketing and endorsements.

During a recent interview, J.J. Hebert shared that he plans to partner with other celebrities to continue helping authors stand out: "I've found that celebrity or influencer marketing is tremendously effective for authors. I'm actively pursuing other celebrity partnerships that I can share with my author clients to help grow their own brands and drive book sales."

As a leading entrepreneur, J.J. Hebert is also a member of the Forbes Business Council and a contributor to Entrepreneur Magazine, where he continually shares his insights as a self-publishing and business expert. He has been featured in Business Insider, Inc Magazine, and Yahoo Finance. His own books have won nine literary awards.

Based on his current trajectory, it seems that he is poised to continue to transform book publishing in 2021 and beyond -- and for this reason, as well as everything else outlined above, he certainly deserves the status of "entrepreneur to watch."