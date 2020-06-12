Izabel Goulart is stunning and she knows it. The Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram to post a snap of herself rocking what appears to be a neon green bikini. Izabel Goulart looks gorgeous in the snap.

In the snap, Izabel can be seen standing on a tree with her face turned upward. She can be seen sporting a green and yellow two-piece swimsuit. She accessorised her look with a pair of killer shades. The model captioned the post: L'Olivier

Izabel had her hair flowing behind her in the snap. This snap is another addition to her feed, which is a testament to the sultry nature of Izabel Goulart's Instagram.

Izabel Goulart is one of the most successful models in the world. And she seems quite adventurous too. Izabel Goulart has quite the following on the social media platform as well. She currently boasts a following of nearly 4.6 million Instagram followers.

Her latest snap is proof enough. She sure knows how to tease her fans and keep them coming back for more. It is known that Izabel is one of the most popular names in fashion. She is also arguably, one of the most popular Angels to ever walk the runway for Victoria's Secret.

Izabel Goulart apparently made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in 2005, the year she was contracted as an Angel. She has also done a few minor roles in movies as well. You can check out the pic here: