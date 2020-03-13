The evergreen diva Sonali Bendre, who is known for her acting skills and beauty has lately been making headlines because of her strong and fierce attitude. Recently, when she appeared on Kareena Kapoor's radio show, What Women Want she talked about her struggles of battling cancer and how loving yourself is important.

When Kareena asked her how this battle has changed her she explained that she has learnt the art of saying no when required. She also told Kareena that she has realised that sometimes, putting her needs at priority is necessary to maintain her wellbeing.

'I've learnt to say no, which I still find so difficult to say but it's so liberating'

The Humma-Humma song fame told Kareena, "I have learnt to say no, which I still find so difficult to say but it is so liberating. I have always envied people who could say no you know, I think they are so sorted."

She even explained how life has its own way of teaching you the importance of time. While battling the deadly disease she realised that she cannot take anything for granted has to raise her voice and say no, whenever it is required. "My time with people I love cannot be taken for granted, so instead of saying no to people you love, you say no to others."

Sonali was diagnosed with high-level cancer in 2018. Talking about the first time she stepped out in public post her cancer treatment, the actress shares, "It was a really difficult time for me as I had no hair. Updating this news on social media was the first time I'd let this out. I didn't expect to get such a huge response to the announcement. It was when I spoke about it that I realized how much love I have received."

She revealed that when she was coming back to India, she had a wig on her head which really irritated her towards the end and that was the moment she decided and 'chuck it', removed the wig and wheelchair walked like boss outside the airport doors.

While talking about her journey, Bendre said that putting out herself and her situation on social media really helped her out. In 2018, she posted a heartfelt message in which she informed the world about her illness. Bendre even shared her first bald look through social media platforms only.

