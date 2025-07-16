Newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, on Wednesday said that the responsibility entrusted to him by the leadership of the country is not just an honour but a serious duty, and he would be judged by his performance, not promises.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony organized by the BJP at the party headquarters in Jammu, Gupta underlined the strategic importance of Ladakh and expressed his commitment to delivering concrete results for the Union Territory.

"Ladakh is a very strategic Union Territory. My foremost and the biggest responsibility is to safeguard national interests while working towards the development and welfare of the region," Kavinder Gupta said.

Acknowledging the complexity of the assignment, Gupta candidly remarked, "This is a challenging task. I have to give results. It's not just about holding an office, but about meeting the expectations of the people, the administration, and the nation."

Emphasizing the principles that guide his public life, the former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister reiterated his lifelong commitment to nationalism and selfless service.

"For me, the nation always comes first, the party comes second, and self comes last. This principle has guided me throughout my journey and will continue to do so in Ladakh," Gupta asserted, drawing applause from the gathering.

Gupta's appointment as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh comes at a time when the region is witnessing demands for statehood, Sixth Schedule protections, and better infrastructure. His political and administrative experience in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to help him navigate these challenges.

As he steps into this crucial role, Gupta has made it clear that performance will be the benchmark of his tenure.

"The people of Ladakh deserve more than words. I will measure my success not by ceremonies or statements, but by the impact I create on the ground. That is my mission," he said.

Kavinder appointed as Ladakh LG on Monday

Former Speaker and the last Deputy Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Kavinder Gupta, was appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh by the President of India on Monday.

A veteran BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir with deep roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Kavinder Gupta, will replace Brigadier (Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd), whose resignation was formally accepted.

Recalling his early days in public life, Gupta shared his experiences as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer and how those formative years during the Emergency era in Sangrur shaped his ideology and commitment to service.

"My political career has never been about seeking power or position. I began my journey from the grassroots level — from resisting during the Emergency to serving in various key roles. In the BJP, no background is too humble; what matters is commitment, discipline, and delivery," he said.

Gupta stated that Ladakh, given its geostrategic importance and unique cultural identity, needs a balanced approach that ensures national security while nurturing regional aspirations.

"I intend to work in close coordination with the local administration and stakeholders to address the challenges of connectivity, development, employment, and infrastructure," he said.

"The region has immense potential in sectors like eco-tourism, renewable energy, and border-area development. I will ensure that Central Government schemes reach the last mile and that Ladakh's voice is heard in Delhi," he added.

Gupta also paid homage to BJP ideologues and nationalist leaders such as Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, and Pandit Prem Nath Dogra, saying he draws constant inspiration from their dedication and sacrifice.

"These leaders stood for integrity, nationalism, and inclusive development. Their vision will be my guiding light in serving the people of Ladakh," Gupta said.