IVAR is built on culture and innovation. The tagline of IVAR by Ritika Ravi, Born in India and launched in the Maldives says it all! Every piece of jewellery that is designed and crafted at IVAR, incorporates either Indian enamel, polki, or gold. The ideology behind every collection has guaranteed its commercial success, but more importantly, pushed the brand to new heights.

IVAR has had its fair share of media attention with an opulent launch and social events that put the brand on the map. Looking back at the brand's first solo event, the designer organized an exhibition at the Lodhi Hotel in Delhi. The exhibition showcased the 10.18 collection of polki and sapphire pieces and the Troubadour collection with enamel jewellery, which exemplifies the traditional beauty of Indian craftsmanship. In 2019, between February to March, the 10.18 collection was on exhibition at Harvey Nichols for an event hosted by Maiyet Collective and curated by La Maison Couture. It was here that the founder shared her philosophy of ethical fashion and sustainability.

In true IVAR fashion, the brand announced its arrival in Dubai with a collaboration with Rolls Royce. The launch of their fine jewellery collection in the Middle East took place at the Bussola Westin Mina Seyahi. It was significant in opening the door for collaboration with other well recognized, luxury brands. Her next event, Breakfast with IVAR, took her to the home of Big Ben. A mix of eminent bloggers, influencers, and members of the UK media fraternity celebrated the launch of IVAR's new products at B&H Gardens in London. She was also invited to the Andrea Bocelli Foundation's 'Celebrity Fight Night' at Forte Dei Marmi, where IVAR donated two pieces of jewellery from its exclusive 10.18 collection for auction. The proceeds went towards building schools for underprivileged children. IVAR was able to contribute to this cause by the Andrea Bocelli Foundation.

Her love for exploring new cultures soon saw IVAR making its way to Porto Cervo, Sardinia, where she showcased her 10.18 and Troubadour collections. After travelling across two continents, IVAR hosted a trunk show at Clover By The River, in her hometown of Chennai, marking the end of a year of phenomenal growth. Soon after, IVAR launched its Charu collection in March 2021, at Azure The Oceanic – luxury apartments in Santhome, Chennai.

Her journey can be relieved through the milestone events that marked the growth of her brand. Her passion, drive and sleepless nights have all paid off. Today, her name graces some of the most prestigious publications – global and national.