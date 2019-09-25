Shahid came to Dubai from India to chase a dream, to sing....

Little did he know that a person who came to fulfill his dreams with no big profile or fame would one day have the whole of Dubai run to any part of a corner where he would perform.

He is a very loving and warm person with a voice that is God-gifted. When he sings I have noticed that he makes himself a part of the song and sings.

Wherever he goes to sing, almost every person is there to listen to Shahid particularly. I wish him the very best from my heart and pray he reaches more success in his life.Always at an absolute loss of words to describe Shahid's performance. A power packed evening full of entertainment is guaranteed each time he's on stage!

With a humble yet charming persona to match his soulful voice Shahid is a crowd magnet. He's a versatile singer & has the ability to transport his audience to a tranquil place.

If you've attended his shows you'll agree he always connects with his fans & in fact leaves everyone mesmerized right till the very last note.

His determination & confidence are bound to take him places. I often think he deserves a spot in Bollywood & wouldn't be surprised to see him on an album cover soon!

Undoubtedly everyone's fav.

