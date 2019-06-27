South Korea's favourite television couple Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have called off their marriage! The couple is heading for divorce following a string of cheating allegations directed at each other. The 37-year-old actress' agency UAA released a statement on the same as they cited "personality differences" as the reason behind their marriage falling apart.

On the same, Chinese media has speculated that the age difference between the couple caused them to be unfaithful to each other and eventually call off their marriage. Back in February, reports of Joong-ki, 33, cheating on his 37-year-old wife, Hye-kyo surfaced. According to Taiwan's Apple Daily, Joong-ki cheated on her with her makeup artist. However, to quash the rumours, the makeup artist shared a picture with Hye-kyo to let the fans know that nothing of that sort happened.

Another rumour states that Hye-kyo's contemporary Park Bo-gum was involved in a relationship with Hye-kyo, which further brought concerns for the married couple. Netizens have commented on Hye-kyo's dating history wherein she has often wound up with her onscreen co-stars. Take Lee Byung-hun in 2003's All In drama or Hyun-bin in 2008's the World That They Live In. Even Hye-kyo and Joong-ki fell in love on the sets of Descendents of the Sun which became a big hit. Much recently, Park Bo-gum and Song Hye-kyo shared screen space in 2018's Encounter.

In a statement released by Blossom Entertainment, agency representing Bo-gum and Joong-ki, a warning has been released against those linking Bo-gum to the estranged couple's split. The statement reads, "We are planning to take strict legal action against the rumours being spread around in regard to Park Bo-gum, shortly after news of Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki's divorce became a huge topic." The statement further reads, "It seems that such rumours were fabricated as Song Hye-kyo and Park Bo-gum recently worked on a production together. We are also in the process of discussing legal action against other rumours outside of the recent divorce rumours."

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo first met on the sets of Descendants of the Sun in 2016 where they played lovebirds. While Joong-ki played special forces captain Yoo Si-jin, Hye-kyo played doctor Kang Mo-yeon in the show. After denying about their relationship for some time, Hye-kyo and Joong-ki finally admitted that they were seeing each other and even contemplating marriage. In 2017, the couple announced that they are tying the knot and it took place in the garden of Yeong Bin Gwan at the Shilla hotel in Seoul.