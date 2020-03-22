Coronavirus outbreak has created fear in the mind of people across the world. Everyone is adopting precautionary measures to make sure that they stay safe in the time of the pandemic. Bollywood celebrities have also quarantined themselves to maintain social distancing and save themselves from contracting COVID-19. While some of them are spending time in self-care and exercising, many stars are channeling their inner artist. But amidst all of this, Sunny Leone has also shared a post with a naughty caption which might make you wonder what she's up to.

Sunny says it's ok to play with yourself

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has shared a post with a witty caption that read, "Alone time ". It's OK to play with yourself ". Now one might think what's going in Sunny's mind but well, it's not what you think. The caption was shared along with a video where Sunny can be seen making a beautiful painting in her living room. In the video, Sunny is filling a beautiful blue colour on the canvas. Although the painting is yet to be completed we are pretty sure that it's going to be beautiful.

Earlier this week, Sunny shared a picture of her family, all wearing masks, and wrote, "A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it's necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1... @DanielWeber99 and Nathalina team family effort!" Sunny can be seen with her husband Daniel Weber and three kids.

A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it’s necessary.

Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1... @DanielWeber99 and Nathalina team family effort! pic.twitter.com/k9j9VvsHzV — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 16, 2020

Sunny Leone (Karenjit Kaur Vohra) was launched in Bollywood with Ragini MMS 2 after her appearance on Big Boss. Though she has not been able to deliver any hits on the box office her bubbliness and elegance on the MTV Show Spitsvilla has been appreciated by millions. Sunny co-hosts the reality love show Splitsvilla with Roadies 1 winner, actor and VJ Ranvijay Singh.