Reports about the inclusion of new actors and characters in KGF: Chapter 2 have been doing rounds for a long time now, and there has been no official confirmation on many of the names that made headlines. Today, finally, the makers made it official that Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is part of the star cast of the film.

Prashanth Neel, director of the Yash starrer, has shared a photograph of himself with Raveena Tandon on his social media accounts and the post is going viral for all the right reasons, putting end to all the speculations. He wrote, "The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!! A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #RamikaSen In the building. #KGFChapter2." (sic)

A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #RamikaSen In the building. #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/5MTmhz3D8z — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) February 9, 2020

KGF: Chapter 2 shooting underway in Hyderabad

In the picture, Raveena strikes a pose and looks pretty much excited to reveal the news that she has been part of this one of the most awaited films of the year. Proud Prashanth is also seen happy to announcing her name officially.

The shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 is currently underway in Hyderabad. Recently, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt joined the team to shoot his portions. Now, Hindi actress Raveena Tandon is the latest addition to the cast of the sequel to KGF. Going by the tweet, she will essay the role of Ramika Sen, presumably a cop.

As reported officially, Sanjay Dutt will be seen essaying the role of Adheera in this film. Going by the news, it is said that his character is deadly like Thanos from Avengers.

After impressing with Chapter 1, Prashanth has been receiving attention from all over and expectations are high already and are scaling heights with each passing day. Produced by Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 will release worldwide in multiple languages namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. KGF: Chapter 2 boasts of Bhuvan Gowda's cinematography and Ravi Basrur's music.