Actor Rana Daggubati and fashion designer Miheeka Bajaj, who made their relationship official made their bond even more closer sealing their relationship with a Roka ceremony. The ceremony took place on Wednesday, May 20 in Hyderabad and the pictures from the ceremony have taken the internet by storm.

Rana took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with Miheeka from the ceremony. Rana captioned the image as, "And it's official!" (sic) On his Insta story Rana uploaded another picture which was candid as he is seen walking with Miheeka.

Not engagement, it is a Roka ceremony

While many said that this event is nothing but the couple getting engaged, Rana clarified. Even actor Nani mistook that Rana got engaged, but the Baahubali actor said that it was a Roka ceremony, which is a north Indian ritual.

Daggubati and Bajaj families have met each other on Wednesday in this private affair. Dressed in traditional wear, the couple looked like they are made for each other. Both Rana and Miheeka have shared some pics from the ceremony and their close friends have showered the couple with their best wishes.

Suresh Babu told TOI, "There's still time for all that and we are yet to decide the engagement and wedding dates. Yes, we are looking at a winter wedding, but in the wake of the ongoing corona crisis, there is still a lot that needs to fall in place. Once everything is finalised, we will make a formal announcement soon."

So there is still time for things to fall in place and details will be announced sometime soon. Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is awaiting the release of his multi-lingual film Aranya, and Virata Parvam, which has Sai Pallavi as the leading lady.