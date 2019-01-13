This is not the first time we are hearing about the sequel, Paramount pictures has given us enough hints in the past that a sequel to the 1988 romantic comedy, Coming To America will have a sequel. But, the sequel seemed to have been canned when Jonathan Levine, whom the studio had initially hired to direct, had bowed out.

Now, after signing Craig Brewer to direct, Eddie Murphy in an official statement confirmed that the sequel will be "officially moving forward."

"After many years of anticipation, I'm thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward," Murphy said in the statement. "We've assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite [Is My Name], and I'm looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen," he added.

Thankfully, 'Black-ish" creator, Kenya Barris, who was hired by the studio to at the same time to write the sequel, did not back out. "Craig's ability to create a distinct cinematic world with each of his films is not only impressive, but also what made him exactly the voice and vision we needed to bring this story to life," Barris said. "From Hustle and Flow to his work with Eddie on Dolemite Is My Name, he never fails to blow me away. He is a true auteur and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him on board."

While, the first part saw, Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) come to America in search of an open minded, free spirited woman for marriage, the second part will see the prince return to the country when he learns of a long-lost son and that an unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda is missing.

The shooting for the film will start somewhere in mid-2019.