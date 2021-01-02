Crash Landing on You star Son Ye-Jin has officially confirmed on her Instagram post that she is dating. In a sweet Instagram post, the star stated that she is so grateful that she met a good person.

After months of denying the relationship, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin finally confirmed that these two celebrated South Korean stars are actually dating. If a recent report from Dispatch is to be believed then Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have been together for eight months now and their relationship is stronger than ever.

A source close to the actor has said that the couple started seeing each other around March 2020. It was reported that their feelings for each other grew after the drama ended and they had to stay away from each other. The reports further claimed that they met each other on several occasions and have even bonded over their mutual love for golf.

Following the reports that Crash Landing On You co-stars are dating, their respective agencies issued statements that will confirm the reports from the stars and will release a confirmation message soon.

Soon after this, Son Ye-jin's agency released a statement confirming the news that the Crash Landing on You stars are officially dating.

"The two built a friendship through their work, and after their drama ended, they started to meet each other with good feelings, and developed into a relationship. Please look upon them warmly and support them so they can continue meeting each other well," the agency said in the released statement.

Son Ye-jin's Instagram post:

After Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's agencies confirmed the news, the 38-year-old actress took to Instagram to break her silence.

Son Ye-jin shared a picture of a bouquet and confessed she was shy to make her relationship public. That being said, since it was the beginning of a new year, the actress finally revealed that she is "grateful" that she met a good person, and going forth, she will make sure to strengthen the relationship.

"I'm always keeping everyone's love and support in my heart... I hope more good things will happen in the new year. Stay healthy. Bbyong " she said, speaking about Hyun Bin.