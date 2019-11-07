Slow progress is better than no progress. It takes time to grow and nothing happens instantly. Khadidja Djibrine achieved success gradually and is gaining recognition all over the internet now. She is fondly called as Kadi and is also known by the name '@itsnotkadi' on social media. She is from the Republic of Chad which is in north-central Africa. Chad is bordered by the countries Mali, Libya and Sudan. She belongs to a big Zaghawa family – a Muslim ethnic group in Central Africa where people generally speak languages such as Arabic and French. She has 9 siblings and 7 half-siblings and their community is ruling Chad for more than two decades now.

Her community has a very traditional thinking. They believe in arranged marriage setup and also practice the same. However, Khadidja has contrasting opinions and has different thinking. As a child, she had restrictions to go out of her home. Her life was all about going from home to school and vice-versa. She passed her time by watching television and soon it became her best friend. Television helped her a lot in learning many things. She usually watched TV programmes and movies in different languages and over the years, she learnt English, Hindi and Spanish by watching TV. With time, she understood a variety of cultures and made her mind to feel the love and then get married rather than getting married for an arrangement.

However, life took her on an unexpected journey when she moved to India for her college in 2010. In 2013, she got her bachelor's degree in commerce with a specialization in marketing management. During her college days, she simultaneously tried to get into modelling and bollywood. Due to her dark colour, everyone rejected Khadidja. That did not stop her and she worked hard and flew to the USA in 2014 to achieve her dreams. Since 5 years, she has been in the States and has been a part of many modelling assignments there. Since then, there has been no turning back for her and she built a strong social media presence. Earlier in October this year, she launched her own single 'Draw The Line'. Apart from this, she was also crowned as the 2nd runner up for Miss Reshma Beauty pageant on May 3, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Her life is undoubtedly an inspiring tale for many and Khadidja Djibrine has got a long way to go in her career.

