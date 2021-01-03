The United States, touted to be the most powerful nation in the world has been topping the coronavirus chaos chart ever since the summer peak, and the pandemic in the country is not showing any signs of slowing down. Even though strict lockdown measures were adopted during Christmas and New Year, coronavirus positive cases in the country are progressing steadily, and healthcare workers are facing the heat due to rising patients and lack of resources.

A situation similar to World War III

As panic looms up, Dr. Nick Kwan, the assistant medical director of emergency services at Alhambra Hospital in Los Angeles County has revealed that the healthcare sector in LA is facing a situation very similar to a world war. Kwan who spent his New Year Eve with patients went to code blue five separate times. Code blue requires healthcare workers to summon a quick and intense response to resuscitate the patient.

"It's mentally, physically, and emotionally draining. This is a full-on Category 10. It's literally World War III. It's not the volume of patients. It's the intensity and sickness of the patients. I've never thought some of these numbers are compatible with life, with patients coming in sicker than you can imagine," said Kwan, Los Angeles Times reports.

According to reports, several hospitals in Los Angeles County and much of southern California are facing a lack of resources that include staffing and vital infrastructure like oxygen piping.

Coronavirus emerging as a perfect storm in the United States

It was during the summer peak of coronavirus that top health expert Anthony Fauci called the pandemic a perfect storm with no end in near sight. And now, statistics from the United States during this winter clearly indicate that the words of Fauci have turned true.

According to the latest updates, there are more than 20 million reported COVID-19 positive cases in the country, and the death toll has already crossed 3,58,000. On January 2, the country reported fresh 2,32,000 cases, and on the same day, 2,202 people lost their lives due to the pandemic.