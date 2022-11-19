This year, the nation has witnessed a plethora of deaths in the entertainment industry, either by heart attack or while working out in a gym.

From south superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, comedian Raju Srivastav, Salman Khan's 50-year-old body double Sagar Pandey to the most recent death of Siddhant Suryavanshi, the count is only rising with each passing day.

"It's heart failure and not heart attack"

On Saturday, November 19, as we celebrate International Men's Day, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who is a fitness freak himself, has opened up about the connection between gym workouts and heart attack. And, guess what! He has blamed it on the supplements.

In an interview with Times of India, the 'Hera Pheri' actor said that the real problem lies in the supplements and steroids that the actors consume.

He elaborated, "The problem lies in the supplements they take, the steroids they consume. The workout is not the problem. No, they are not stretching themselves beyond their limits. It's heart failure and not heart attack when one indulges in supplements and steroids. Also, it is about eating right and getting the right amount of sleep. All these things play a role. And mind you, by eating right I don't mean dieting. By eating right I mean nutrition. I am sure gyms are doing what is required."

The actor further added, "And I must add here that post COVID, we need to do the test that tells us whether our blood is forming clots (D-Dimer Test). COVID is leading to blood clotting and that can be dangerous."

On the work front, Suniel Shetty is at present busy promoting his upcoming web series 'Dharavi Bank' alongside Vivek Oberoi. The crime thriller, which is set to release on November 19 on MX Player, will portray Suniel Shetty as the formidable Thalaivan, while Vivek Oberoi will play the character of a cop named JCP Jaykant Gavaskar. The story revolves around the narrative of a gangster family set in the world's biggest slum area located in Mumbai's suburbs 'Dharavi.' Suniel will be next seen in 'File No 323'.