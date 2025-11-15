It's a girl! Rajkummar Rao–Patralekhaa welcome first child on 4th anniversary; Farah Khan shares teddy-bear-themed baby shower pics of new mommy

Congratulations are in order for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa as the couple welcomed a baby girl on November 15, 2025. It's a double celebration for the two, as the happy news arrived on their wedding anniversary.

Baby girl has arrived on the couple's fourth wedding anniversary

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa took to social media to share the joyful announcement with fans. Posting a beautiful arrival card on Instagram, they wrote, "We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl... Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkummar (sic)."

The couple penned a heartfelt caption along with the post: "❤️ The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary."

Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor congratulate new parents Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa

As soon as the announcement was made, the comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and colleagues.

Actor Varun Dhawan said, "(red heart emoji) welcome to the club guys@(red heart emoji)"

Actress Neha Dhupia shared, "Congratulations you guys (red heart emojis) welcome to the best hood ... parenthood(red heart emoji)."

Actor Ali Fazal also congratulated the new parents saying, "Oh my goddddd!!!! So so happy to hear this. Congratulations you two beautiful people. Mubaarak...(red heart emojis)."

Comedian Bharti Singh added, "Congratulations (Champagne glasses, vvil eye, raised hands emoji) beautiful journey (red heart emojis)".

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Twin In Yellow, Farah Khan Drops Unseen Baby Shower Photos

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan congratulated the new parents. Farah Khan dropped candid and cute inside photos from Patralekhaa's baby shower on social media. F

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Farah wrote, "The Baby is here!! Congratulations @patralekhaa n @rajkummar_rao .. enjoy this beautiful phase of life (sparkling heart emojis) n remember for any baby advice.. main hoon na.. (winking face with tongue emoji.." "p.s.- @iamhumaq luckily we just about did the baby shower in time (face with tears of joy emoji)

In the photos, the couple were seen twinning in yellow as they posed in the middle of a cake, balloons, and a giant teddy bear.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are pregnant

Back in July, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced their first pregnancy through a lovely social media post.

The couple shared a joint post on their official Instagram accounts that read, "Baby on the way - Patralekhaa & Rajkummar (sic)."

Coming to Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's love story, the 'Maalik' actor first saw Patralekhaa in an advertisement. He found her to be really cute and even wished to meet her someday.

The couple met during the shoot for Hansal Mehta's 2014 drama "CityLights". During the filming of the movie, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa fell in love.

In October 2021, Rajkummar popped the big question, and the couple finally tied the knot in November 2021 in a beautiful ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends.