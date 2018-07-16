After weeks of speculations, Chinese smartphone-maker Xiaomi finally confirmed that the company will, in fact, pull the wraps off the successor of the widely popular Mi A1 later this month.

International twitter handle of the company Mi on Twitter confirmed that the Mi A2 will be making its debut soon. "Are you a big fan of #MiA1? You will love this...#Xiaomi #AndroidOne #2isbetterthan1" hinting that it will come with a huge upgrade over its predecessor.

The company is hosting a global product launch on July 24 in Madrid. In late June, Xiaomi had invited international fans for 'Mi Explorer' contest and lucky winners would be taken to fully-paid three-day (23-25 July) trip to Spain and also entitled to get the new phone, as well. Back then, nobody knew for sure, which product the company intended to announce. Now, it's all clear.

Xiaomi Mi A2: All you need to know

Reliable reports have indicated that the new Mi A2 is an identical version of Mi 6X but differs in only one aspect. The Mi A2 runs pure Android Oreo OS. On the other hand, the latter has highly customized Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 software. Rest of the attributes including design and internal hardware remains the same in both devices.

The Mi A2 is said to flaunt a 5.99-inch full HD+ screen with 2.5D curved glass. On the back, it will flaunt a premium metal-clad cover on the back with the vertically-aligned dual camera on the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor in the middle for easy access to the finger to unlock the screen.

Under-the-hood, the Mi A2 is expected to come packed with 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core,4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 3,010mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole under mixed usage.

It also comes packed with a feature-rich dual-camera module having 12MP (Sony IMX486 sensor) and 20MP (Sony IMX376 sensor). It is assisted by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based software that can recognize 24 different scene types to optimize the camera to take the perfect photo. It scans the scene to identify whether the subject is in exotic locations such as hills, beach and is intelligent enough to differentiate between pet animals, flowers, and humans, and optimizes the camera settings to take the best possible snaps.

On the front too, it houses an equally impressive 20MP (with Sony IMX376 sensor) with F1.75 aperture guaranteeing the users of good quality selfies even under low-light condition. It will also be assisted Smart beauty app to help users edit skin tone and other stuff.

Rumour has it that Xiaomi might announce Mi A2 Lite, a watered-down version of the standard Mi A2 model.

Interestingly, Mi A2 Lite has a close resembles the Redmi 6 Pro in term of design and also internal hardware, but differ in the operating system. The latter comes with pure Android Oreo and on the other hand, the latter comes with MIUI custom interface.

The Mi A2 Lite with the 5.84-inch full HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB storage, 32GB/64GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

The praiseworthy aspect of the device is its camera hardware. It comes with a 12MP+5MP dual camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portrait and AI scene detection feature. With this, the phone will be capable of detecting different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more.

On the front too, it features an equally impressive 5MP front camera with AI Portrait, wherein despite having just one lens, it can take selfies with Bokeh blur effect. It allows users to adjust the focus on the background and foreground, which suits best to make it look appealing.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite: