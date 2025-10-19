It's a boy! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcome their first child; say 'first we had each other, now we have everything'

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, as the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday. The happy news was shared by Parineeti and Raghav in a joint Instagram post.

The couple shared a creative in celadon-coloured stripes to announce the arrival of their baby boy. They wrote, "He's finally here! Our baby boy, and we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav."

Celebs and fans wished the couple as they welcomed a bundle of joy!

Ananya Panday shared multiple heart emojis. Harleen Sethi wrote, "Awww.. Congratulations".

Huma Qureshi dropped hearts.

Kriti Sanon commented, "Congratulations", followed by heart emojis.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Parineeti had been admitted to a hospital in Delhi as the medical experts prepared for her delivery. During her maternity break, Parineeti was seen vlogging and shared day-to-day updates of her real life.

The good news for the couple comes more than 2 years after they tied the nuptial knot in Udaipur. Parineeti and Raghav took the wedding vows in a private yet grand ceremony on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding blended Bollywood charm with political elegance, attended by close family, friends, and prominent figures, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

For the occasion, the actress donned a subtle ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga, and Raghav was dressed in a classic cream sherwani.

Their love story reportedly began in London, where they studied together years before reconnecting in India. The wedding was hailed for its intimacy and genuine emotion, steering clear of typical Bollywood spectacle while marking one of the most talked-about celebrity–political unions in recent memory.

After the wedding, Parineeti had shared a set of pictures showing her and Raghav in their wedding outfits. She wrote in the caption, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now".