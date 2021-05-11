How is that even possible? One person accidentally getting six shots of any vaccine for that matter. A 23-year-old Italian woman was mistakenly given six doses of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid vaccine by a distracted nurse.

How did the blunder happen?

A health worker at the Noa Hospital in Tuscany, central Italy, filled a syringe with an entire bottle of the vaccine. The bottle contained a total of six doses. The health worker realized her mistake shortly after administering the said dose when she saw five empty syringes.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning and the patient was kept under observation for 24 hours in the hospital's emergency room for any adverse reaction. Doctors and the hospital authorities informed that the patient was given anti-inflammatory and fever medication along with lots of fluids as preventive measures.

Hospital spokeswoman Daniella Gianelli said, "The patient is in good health with no underlying conditions." But she added that the doctors will continue to monitor the patient's health and especially her immune response to six times the dosage.

Who got this six in one shot?

The young patient who received the vaccine was entitled to get it before people her age as she is an intern in the hospital's psychology department. The hospital spokesperson further said that though the investigation is on, the incident can be put down to just human error and it was definitely not on purpose.

Not the first accident with dosage

Last year in December, in Germany, seven women and one man, aged between 38 and 54, were accidentally inoculated with five times the dosage. The patients, who received the said dosage, were also in a priority group to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. The patients, the employees of a retirement home in Stralsund in Germany, were administered the wrong quantity due to similar human error. While four of them were admitted to the hospital for observation, after they developed flu-like symptoms, the others were sent back.

Netizens launch a meme fest

Medical accidents that bestow superpowers happen in sci-fi or superhero films. Doing fine after receiving six times the dosage when people report adverse reactions after one dose itself, definitely needs a mention. Most of the memes were nothing but short clippings of Marvel super hero Hulk coming into a big green monster.

"Now she'll become the batwoman," joked a netizen.

"How do you accidentally inject an entire vial into someone," questioned a shocker user, on a serious note.