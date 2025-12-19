It was a star-studded night filled with glitz and glamour at the ITA Indian Television Academy Awards, held on Wednesday. The high-profile event saw the presence of several industry celebrities, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Pranali Rathod, veteran actor Anang Desai, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Roy, Shivangi Joshi, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, among others.

Rhea Kapoor styled Alia Bhatt!

For the occasion, Alia opted for an elegant zari-bordered lehenga, paired with a belt-styled blouse. She kept her look minimal with subtle makeup and left her hair open, completing the ensemble with understated elegance.

However, Alia was slammed for wearing a bralette-style blouse and flaunting her midriff.

During the event, Alia Bhatt was presented with a tribute for her outstanding contribution to the film industry. Television actor Shivangi Joshi danced to Alia's popular songs, and Alia joined Shivangi on stage.

However, the tribute did not go down well with a section of netizens. Several Reddit users and social media commentators questioned the decision, with many arguing that Alia Bhatt has not achieved enough to merit such an honour at this stage of her career. Some users opined that actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others have contributed far more significantly to the industry.

Take a look at the reactions below.

A user said, " I'm too woke for all this nonsense. Tribute for an actor who hasn't even had 15 yrs in the industry? And the treatment of television actors as some second-class actors in comparison to movie actors will never sit right with me. They are just two different mediums of entertainment.."

Another user wrote, "Also, Anu Ranjan is Alia Bhatt's childhood bestie's mother- so yeah, it's quite obvious why this tribute is happening."

The third one wrote, "Her blouse looks like an ill-fitting sports bra? Loved the eye makeup though!

The fourth one mentioned, "I've never seen an A-list celebrity as desperate as her. She just has to be seen, spoken about, awarded, papped. She cannot go one week without being clicked. Deepika, Katrina, SRK go months without being papped. No other A-lister attends all these events and awards. No release in 2025 in making her even more insecure. So much manufactured stardom and putting on a pedestal."

ITA awards 2025: TV actor Shivangi Joshi pays tribute to Alia Bhatt; netizens say, 'Fake it till you make it, ameero ki Urvashi Rautela' instagram

Many even called out her PR overdrive and questioned if she actually deserved this.

A user mentioned, "She is the classic example of fake it till you make it. Ameero ki Urvashi Rautela.."

Recently, Alia was awarded with Golden Globe Horizon Award, accompanied by a special retrospective celebrating her remarkable journey in cinema.

Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, confirmed the news on Instagram, stating, "Congratulations to Alia Bhatt, this year's Golden Globes Horizon Award honoree--an exceptional talent whose global impact reflects the rising creative energy of the Middle East, Asia, and beyond."

Alia will next be seen in'Alpha', which is the seventh film in the Yash Raj Films Universe. She will also be seen in Love And War.