laurel Yanny
The audio clip has gone viralInstagram

Internet users are at loggerheads with each other over an audio clip: "Yanny or Laurel"? While some people hear a deep male voice saying Laurel, others hear Yanny and this has made people go bonkers.

According to TIME, experts say several cognitive processes play an important role to determine what a person is hearing. Dr. Kevin Franck, the audiology director at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, according to the website, said that in this case, the brain is forced to decide quickly what it is hearing.

Also, Mark Tinkler, who is the founder and chief technology officer of vocabulary.com – the website from where the original clip came, said the change also depends on the technology that is being used to listen to the clip.

The clip went viral after an 18-year-old high school student in Lawrenceville, Ga., United States, recorded the voice from vocabulary.com and played it in front of his class as a part of a project. The class was divided on what they were hearing. Following this, he posted the clip on Reddit.com.

The subsequent debate brings to mind the dress that went viral two years ago, with social media users divided into two groups - ones that saw a white and golden dress and the rest who saw black and blue. The picture became a social media frenzy as people failed to come to one conclusion.

Here is the clip: 

Vote: Laurel or Yanny

Check out how people reacted to the clip:

 

 Check out what these celebrities are hearing: 

 