Internet users are at loggerheads with each other over an audio clip: "Yanny or Laurel"? While some people hear a deep male voice saying Laurel, others hear Yanny and this has made people go bonkers.

According to TIME, experts say several cognitive processes play an important role to determine what a person is hearing. Dr. Kevin Franck, the audiology director at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, according to the website, said that in this case, the brain is forced to decide quickly what it is hearing.

Also, Mark Tinkler, who is the founder and chief technology officer of vocabulary.com – the website from where the original clip came, said the change also depends on the technology that is being used to listen to the clip.

The clip went viral after an 18-year-old high school student in Lawrenceville, Ga., United States, recorded the voice from vocabulary.com and played it in front of his class as a part of a project. The class was divided on what they were hearing. Following this, he posted the clip on Reddit.com.

The subsequent debate brings to mind the dress that went viral two years ago, with social media users divided into two groups - ones that saw a white and golden dress and the rest who saw black and blue. The picture became a social media frenzy as people failed to come to one conclusion.

Here is the clip:

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Check out how people reacted to the clip:

am i the only person on earth who can clearly hear that it’s saying yanny and laurel at the same time and you can just focus on either — Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) May 16, 2018

people who think it’s laurel:



• are correct



people who think it’s yanny:



• eat pizza with a fork and knife

• don’t use turn signals

• ask for snapchat streaks

• film fights vertically on their phones

• didn’t understand infinity war’s ending — chris melberger (@chrismelberger) May 15, 2018

HOLY SHIT I can NOW ALTERNATE between YANNY TO LAUREL AT WILL



I AM a FUCKING GOD NOW!!!



BEHOLD ME — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) May 17, 2018

priest: ok now repeat after me, I ross



ross: I ross



priest: take thee yanny



ross: take thee laurel — shruti (@shrutithenaik) May 17, 2018

Yanny??? Laurel??? All I hear is my parents fighting ????? — Julian Rowan (@jules_rowan) May 17, 2018

Check out what these celebrities are hearing:

it's so clearly laurel. I can't even figure out how one would hear yanny. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 15, 2018

I bought your cookbook. I loved it. And now you betray me? #yanny — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2018

Literally everything at my show just stopped to see if people hear Laurel or Yanny. I hear Laurel. https://t.co/efWRw1Gj0L — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 15, 2018

It’s #Laurel. This is not up for discussion. — Jonathan Sadowski (@sadowski23) May 16, 2018

I could only hear Yanny at first.

Then @DerekWatt34 told me about the high/low pitch and now I can only hear Laurel haha https://t.co/dv58tIt6YV — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 15, 2018

I only hear Yanni ;) hahaha https://t.co/WrMMVvl8iX — Yanni (@Yanni) May 15, 2018