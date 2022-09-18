Hrithik Roshan's Alcoholia song from Vikram Vedha has been a trendsetter. The two-minute-long video features Hrithik Roshan and Rohit Saraf (who plays Hrithik's brother) dancing at a bar. The song Alcoholia received a unanimous thumbs up from the viewers with fans of Hrithik Roshan going berserk dancing to the hook steps.

However, in a press statement, Hrithik elaborated that the song was a tough one indeed. "It was very hard, man. The song has a lot of steps that got me very tired while filming that we had to take a break because I was not getting it only and Ganesh Hegde being a perfectionist here, he would not leave me only. 1-2 shots were there where I told him 'It's done! It's done!' But no it was not okay for him so I had to keep going on again and again. But the song was so good I really liked the track and Vishal-Sheykhar have done an incredible job and they have liked the video of this song. They have seen it and they really liked it. For me when a music director likes something that you have expressed on screen then you feel assured that you have done something good."

Choreographer Ganesh Hegde too revealed that the idea behind the song was to create magic. He added, "Behind every song, there is a reason and when Hrithik called me and said I have a song for you. I met the directors and realised that they are hell-bent on creating a magical song." Alcoholia is sung by Vishal–Shekhar, Snigdhajit Bhowmik, Ananya Chakraborty. The music is given by the hit duo Vishal–Shekhar while the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir.

Based on the Indian folktale, 'Vikram aur Betal', the film is an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller which tells the story of a tough police officer (Vikram played by Saif Ali Khan) who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster (Vedha played by Hrithik). The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies as it marks the return of two superstars collaborating in a high-octane action film after two decades. Directed by director couple, Pushkar and Gayatri, the film is the remake of a Tamil film by the same name.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.