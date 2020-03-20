All actors have a backstory. Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular and known figures in Bollywood and has been so for a very long. It would be hard to imagine the actor in any other profession. However, there was a time when he too was confused about what he wanted to do.

An old interview surfaced where he spoke about his journey as a rookie in the industry. It was one of his earliest interviews. The actor spoke about a lot and his shaky start in Bollywood.

Saif Ali Khan's entry into Bollywood

As one of the most accomplished actors in the industry, Saif Ali Khan has carved a niche for himself in the films and roles he has done so far. In the long illustrious career, it's almost impossible to see the man doing anything else. Like all youngsters though there was a time Saif Ali Khan was also not sure about what he wanted to, in terms of his profession.

The actor spoke in one of his earliest interviews about his start in Bollywood. Being exposed to Bollywood and films from a young age as Sharmila Tagore's son, one would think Saif Ali Khan got a headstart on acting. This was not the case, said Saif.

He said about his careers in films, "It didn't just happen. But, I feel like I am very lucky actually. This is what I wanted to say, I'm very lucky because what I wanted to do as a career...I had absolutely no idea. And there may be many people like me that were not sure what they wanted to do in life because I am 21. And when I was in school, I used to think a lot about what should I do or not do. When I came to Bombay and got to work, there's a feeling that comes on set that, 'this is what I've...it's a weird thing, this is what I'm meant to do also.' And I am not just saying that because everything about it, everything about it, seems very comfortable."

He said it happened because he took a chance. Especially with the Gwalior ad, he had done with his parents. Saif Ali Khan said his mother encouraged him when he got his first offer from Anand Mahindroo, however that didn't work out due to various issues. The project itself was cancelled as the actor was left hanging. Even after six months, there was no progress on the script.

How much Saif Ali Khan's parents had a hand in how things went

He said, that his parents never interfered in his career. He added that had his parents interfered he wouldn't be in the setup, "As people would have seen, they never interfered in my personal life. But, in my professional life, same attitude. Amma and Abba, both thought, let him be. Let him find out for himself, let him see what happens and how things happen. If we protect him so much, what will he learn? We can't protect him that much. So because of that, I have made many mistakes and hopefully, I won't make the same mistakes again."

The actor also spoke about what got him into films ultimately, "It was bad luck that got me into the industry. Yeah, no I mean, it was bad luck that got me into the industry but I loved it because I wouldn't have come if it, you know...maybe it would have been different. Perhaps if Amma had talked to someone over the phone, like people say, 'You're Sharmila Tagore's son something could have happened.' Maybe if something like that had happened. In reality, if it went something like that, maybe there would have been some great director or producer and I wouldn't have even known that 'Saif you're lacking these qualities. You'll have to do this and that. There's a problem in your attitude. You need to improve this. Look how hard people are working.' I might not have seen all that, right?" He further said that carrying big names like his mother's to Bollywood meant he had to live up to it and it wasn't easy.

Well, we're thankful he stuck with it.