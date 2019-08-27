Vijay Sethupathi seems to be unstoppable at this stage. Not only is he being praised from the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Chiranjeevi, but also he is bagging big projects. After signing Aamir Khan's Bollywood film, he has now been approached for Vijay's upcoming Tamil movie to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Rumours are rife that Lokesh Kanagaraj has offered an exciting role for Vijay Sethupathi in his next film. It is believed to be the role of the antagonist in the flick, which is being presently referred to as Thalapathy 64. The Vikram Vedha star is impressed by the script, but his dates are packed. Yet he has assured the director of managing the dates in order to be part of the upcoming Kollywood film.

It may be recalled that Vijay Sethupathi had played one of the villains in Rajinikanth's hit movie Petta, which hit the screens earlier this year.

Vijay Sethupathi is known for doing variety of roles and loves playing challenging roles. He does not like to do the films made in regular templates. As a result, the actor has been part of wide-variety of characters in short span of time and won a huge fan following.

Currently, Vijay Sethupathi is busy with the movies in multiple languages. M Manikandan's Kadaisi Vivasayi, Vijay Chandar's Sanga Thamizhan, SP Jananathan's Laabam, Seenu Ramasamy's films like Maamanithan, Idam Porul Yaeval and Sri Lankan famous cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic along with Aamir Khan's untitled film are the projects that he has in his hands.

He has also wrapped up Chiranjeevi's mega-budget movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

On the other hand, Thalapathy 64 was formally announced a few days ago. The shooting will commence in Septemeber.