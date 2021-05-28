It took a Biryani SOS for Owaisi to acknowledge KTR's Twitter help

Ever since the second wave of COVID hit India, many states have been under lockdown and people have been bearing the brunt of the deadly virus. From finding a hospital bed to medicines needed to treat COVID, people have been finding it difficult to find the right resources at once. Twitter and other social media platforms have emerged ground zero for SOS requests and many volunteers and influencers are making sure the unheard voices are heard and their requests fulfilled.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao has been one of the most active politicians on Twitter answering to the SOS calls of the needy. Several people who need help with their COVID-related issues have tagged KTR in their tweets, and the TRS minister is seen tending to those requests personally. His Twitter feed is filled with Twitter SOS requests, where he is redirecting his team to make sure the help is reached on time.

Amidst all this, a Twitter user made an unusual request, which left KTR puzzled. The request had nothing to do with COVID, but it sure did get the minister's attention and others too.

Biryani SOS

A Twitter user shared a picture of biryani he had ordered from Zomato and apparently seemed unhappy with his order. He wrote in a now-deleted tweet: "I ordered chicken biryani with extra masala and leg piece but I didn't get any of them, is this the way to serve the people." It was evident he had ordered the biryani from Zomato, but the restaurant name was not mentioned.

And going by his tweet where he also tagged KTR, it appears he is a resident of Telangana although his Twitter bio doesn't mention anything. Surprised by this, KTR responded to the user, asking "And why am I tagged on this brother? What did you expect me to do."

KTR's response got many users' attention, who replied with humour and sarcasm. But one reply that stood out was from AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi.

"KTR office must immediately respond, must say that KTR & his team have been responding to the medical needs of people during this pandemic mashallah," Owaisi tweeted. On the pretext of biryani SOS, Owaisi did appreciate all the work KTR has been doing.