The Income-tax department raided homes and offices of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's party lawmaker CM Ramesh in Hyderabad on Friday.

The raids are conducted, by 100 tax officers, at the multiple locations of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmaker CM Ramesh in Hyderabad and Kadapa.

According to sources, the raid is being held at the premises of his close relatives as well.

The lawmaker is the promoter of Rithwik Projects Pvt. Ltd, which is why Ramesh's partners in the company are also under the scanner. The firm is reportedly said to have a turnover of close to Rs. 1,000 crore,

Responding to the raid the TDP MP Ramesh, said that this IT raid is a case of political vendetta and has been ordered by PM Modi and BJP party president Amit Shah. The people will respond to the misconducts of BJP in the upcoming election, he added.

"The government is taking revenge, they are trying to threaten us. The same thing happened in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and now itis happening here. The IT department can do their search I have no problem but once they are done they will have to come out and tell everyone what happened and what did they found," said CM Ramesh.