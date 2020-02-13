It is understood that the title has been decided for a film, only when they get those titles registered. During the shoots itself, makers make sure that the formality gets carried out by the production house. Also, these titles are revealed by grapevine so easily and in a very short span of time, the titles are out on the internet. Rumoured titles of three most awaited projects are doing rounds on social media and fans are super excited to know what those titles are. Well, here they are.

Vakeel Saab

After taking a break from films for his political career, Power Star Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback to films and expectations are already high. Despite having his political commitments, the actor has decided to do something that he is really good at. Pawan has stepped into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan to reprise the role he has played in blockbuster hit Pink.

This official Telugu remake of Pink is being directed by Venu Sir Ram of MCA fame. Reports suggest that title called 'Vakeel Saab' has been registered at the Film Chamber of Commerce for PSKP26. Already, leaked pics of the rugged avatar of the actor have gone viral on social media already, raising the expectations on the film.

O Dear or Radhe Shyam

With the global reach he has garnered though Baahubali and Saaho, Prabhas is no longer a south star. He is an internationally acclaimed actor who is loved and called as 'darling' by his near and dear ones. The actor is currently busy shooting for his next film which is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame. The shoot in happening in Annapurna Studios. There have been a lot of rumours that the film has been titled 'Jaan'. But as per the latest reports, it is said that the makers have registered 'O Dear' and 'Radhe Shyam' as titles. Soon, it is expected that an official confirmation will be made.

Liger

Vijay Deverakonda is super excited for his upcoming film which has Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur as producers. Also, this film is being directed by Puri himself and it marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay. Initially, it is said that the flick was titled Fighter. But now, speculations are rife that it has been changed to 'Liger' and it is not fighter anymore. An official confirmation is awaited over the same.