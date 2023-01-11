New parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took some out from their parenting duties and on Sunday, January 8, evening, the couple was spotted cheering for Mumbai City FC, a co-owned team by Ranbir. The match took place in Mumbai, where the team played against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League. Pictures and videos from the match have gone viral on social media.

However, the 'Raazi' actress has come on the radar of trolls as one of those videos showed Alia getting slightly 'insecure' when her husband Ranbir Kapoor shook hands with a girl during the match. In the video, the couple was seen sitting together when the 'Rockstar' actor exchanged pleasantries with another woman, who appeared to be someone known but cannot be seen in the video. Soon after this, Alia was seen shifting little closer to her hubby and this made the fans think that she was jealous. Some even said that Alia made a weird face when Ranbir told the women to have a seat.

Ranbir and Alia at Mumbai City FC match. pic.twitter.com/sOPa7i0d5y — . (@Midz13) January 8, 2023

"Alia looks pissed off with RK offering the other lady seat"

One user said, "Man It looks like she is insecure", while another wrote, "That look at 0:08...she looks so jealous". A third comment read, "Alia looks pissed with RK offering the other lady seat to sit besides them". One user commented, "Yes, she just had a baby with the man but is jealous of a tiny handshake and smile with another woman lol." Another netizen said, "The way that she moved a little closer to him."

Meanwhile, the 'Brahmastra' couple recently hit the headlines after they invited the paparazzi and photographers for a meet and greet session where they showed pictures of their new-born daughter, Raha.