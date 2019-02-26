Model and a instagram Influencer, Vizna Khan is just two music album videos old and has already managed to attract many eyeballs on social media.

The young model wants to make it to the film industry. She has not only drizzled people with her performance in her music videos, which is a romantic mash-up of Race franchise, but also appears to be a fashionista.

Vizna has explored the pop style and it suits her well too. She says, "Fashion and Style is something where I wanted to keep my focus intact along with acting. I love experimenting and exploring different outfits and styles in trend. It feels good when people comment and praise for what I wear and how I carry it."

Vizna khan is currently working on her next music album and is also in talks with some good banners for her debut film.